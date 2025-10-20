NSTA’s Science and Children Journal Welcomes New Field Editor

MCLEAN, Va.—October 20, 2025—The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is pleased to announce that Lauren Madden, Ph.D., has been named the new Field Editor of Science and Children, NSTA’s award-winning, peer-reviewed practitioner journal for elementary-level science teachers. Madden will officially assume her role on January 1, 2026. She replaces Elizabeth Barrett-Zahn, who has edited the journal since 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren as the new field editor of Science and Children. Her expertise and commitment to high-quality science education will be instrumental as we continue to grow our readership and deepen our impact. With her leadership, I'm confident the journal will reach even more educators with timely content that informs, inspires, and advances excellence in elementary science teaching and learning,” said Cathy Iammartino, NSTA’s Chief Product Officer.

Madden brings extensive experience in and knowledge of science education to her new role. A Professor of Elementary Science Education in the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education at The College of New Jersey, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Earth Sciences-Oceanography, a master’s degree in marine science, and a Ph.D. in science education.

Madden supports scientific literacy and our planet’s health through teaching and learning, working with both preservice and practicing teachers. For her efforts, she was named the 2021 Outstanding Science Teacher Educator of the Year by the Association for Science Teacher Education (ASTE) and received the inaugural iCAN STEM Role Model Award by the New Jersey STEM Pathways Network. Her recent work has focused closely on K–5 climate change education. She served as editor of the book Climate Change Education Across Disciplines K–12: New Jersey and Beyond, which featured works from 42 authors. In addition, she has written, edited, or co-edited six books and more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters.

“I think a lot of teachers want to teach science in a way that’s hands-on and meaningful, but they don’t always know where to start. That’s where professional learning and good resources come in,” said Madden. “As a science methods instructor, part of my job is helping students think about what kinds of modifications they could make to a high-quality material to make it work for their classrooms. And that’s one of the things Science and Children does really well: The ideas shared there are malleable in lots of different directions.”

Madden will play a pivotal role in shaping the journal's content by identifying key topics relevant to elementary science education, soliciting contributions from a diverse range of educators, and overseeing the manuscript review process. Her responsibilities include ensuring that articles reflect sound judgment, exemplary safety practices, scientific accuracy, practical classroom application, and alignment with the Next Generation Science Standards.

Published six times annually, Science and Children is a peer-reviewed practitioner journal for preK–5 teachers, university faculty responsible for teacher preparation, and state and district science supervisors and leaders. Science and Children showcases innovative, classroom-tested preschool and elementary school science activities and strategies that demonstrate current research regarding the teaching and learning of science as exemplified in A Framework for K–12 Science Education, as well as articles on key topics like early childhood science education, connecting science with other subjects, and engaging families with at-home science. Learn more about the journal at https://www.nsta.org/science-and-children.

